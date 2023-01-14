Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said.

At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower.

"Investigators arrived on scene and learned that the vehicle operated by the victim was making a westbound turn onto Indian School Road from 47th Avenue with what witnesses say was a red light. The second vehicle, driven by an adult male struck the victim's vehicle while he was driving eastbound on Indian School Road," Bower said.

The other driver stayed at the scene and police say there were no signs of impairment, so no arrests were made.

