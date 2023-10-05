Maricopa County eviction filings approaching record set in 2005

Eviction filings are approaching record highs in Maricopa County.

According to records, September 2023 was the second busiest month on record, with 7,800 eviction filings. The record high was set in August 2005, when there were 7,900 such filings.

The surge in eviction filings can be seen at the Manistee Justice Court in Surprise, with the far West Valley court recently adding a half dozen more hearings to accommodate the influx of filings.

"So, there’s 20 slots per hour," said Judge Donald Watts. "We’ve created another 6 slots, another 120 for next week."

In Judge Watts’ courtroom, the majority of eviction hearings are done virtually. Judge Watts listens to both the tenants and the landlords' sides, and many times, he says, tenants share stories of hardships that led to non-payment.

"There’s definitely comments about increasing rents, and that they can’t afford that," said Judge Watts. "Most often, the reasoning is still the same: they got laid off, they didn’t get the hours they expected, they got sick, things like that."

Jusge Watts said about half of the defendants on the docket do not show up for court, either in person or virtually. Failure to appear in court typically results in favor of the landlord.

Once the eviction is ordered, constables serve the eviction notice, and tenants usually have five days to move out.

In addition to financial hardships on the part of the renters, Judge Watts also said a spike in population growth is a factor in the surge of evictions: more people are moving to the Northwest Valley, and as more homes are being built, more evictions are taking place.