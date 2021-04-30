Maricopa County Home & Garden Show starts April 30 featuring Tiny Homes

Many people are spending a lot of time at home these days and they're looking around at what they can change and the upgrades they can make.

The Maricopa County Home Show began April 30 at WestWorld of Scottsdale and they're already seeing a big turn out.

"We started a garden, we've done some big home projects," said an attendee.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, more people are trying to make their homes more comfortable and they headed to the show to get some ideas.

"All day today, I've been hearing about the DIY [do it yourself] projects that we've all done during the shelter-in-place," said show director Katie Jones. "So right now, we have a lot of exhibitors teaching seminars if you're still interested in that, but we all have a whole room of experts."

Jones says one of the most popular projects is landscaping.

"Everybody is spending time outdoors. We're from Arizona, so we can handle this heat.. everybody wants green and more green space, more outdoor living space, but also the kitchens.. the two-toned kitchens right now are hugely popular and we have a whole room of vendors who can accommodate for a kitchen remodel."

She salso says landscaping and upgraded kitchens add more value to a home. Another item attendees are curious about are tiny homes.

"It's almost a little fringe.. how can you live in 400 square feet or less and you get out there and see it and you're like, oh, there is granite.. there are these beautiful countertops. These cabinets are gorgeous. I can do this, and then of course, we just head up north and that's our little home away from home."

The Home and Garden show runs through May 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m at WestWorld, located near 94th Street and Bell Road. Admission is $2 to $5, free for children 2 and under. Parking is $10 (cash only) per vehicle.

Online: https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com





