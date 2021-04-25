Maricopa County Judge recuses himself from 2020 election audit proceeding

A Maricopa County Judge recused himself from Monday's legal proceeding looking into Arizona's 2020 election audit.

Judge Christopher Coury made the decision on Sunday but didn't give a reason. There's no word if the meeting will go on, and if so, which judge will oversee it.

Recently, Judge Coury ordered the Democratic party to pay a million dollar bond to stop the recount. Democrats refused to pay it.

He also ordered the Florida company conducting the audit, Cyber Ninjas, to disclose its policies and procedures. The CEO has repeated false claims saying that the election was stolen.

RELATED: Judge orders temporary pause on Arizona Senate Republicans' 2020 election audit at State Fairgrounds

As of last week, Arizona Senate Republicans are recounting more than two million ballots cast in the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

Advertisement

The audit comes after three previous audits found no widespread issues.

Staff at this current audit were reportedly seen using the wrong colored pens, which is in violation of state law.

Arizona's Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, is refusing to investigate the recount.

Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on April 23 cited media reports of security lapses at the audit site and the auditors’ plans to question Maricopa County voters at their homes. But Brnovich later said Hobbs provided "no facts" to warrant an investigation.

The Arizona Republican Party said, in part, "This is not a Republican audit, it is an American audit by a legislative body duly elected by the people."

No Democrat state senators voted for the audit to take place.