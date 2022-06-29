Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies shot at by suspects who fled into the desert

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were shot at while responding to reports of a shooting in the desert.

The incident happened in Gila Bend on Wednesday, June 29.

"The suspects fled into the desert. No deputies were injured & responding deputies are searching for the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

No further information is available.

This shooting at deputies comes a day after a sergeant with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office was gunned down by a suspect who is now behind bars.

2022 has been an especially dangerous year for Arizona peace officers, as there have been more than a dozen officers who were injured while on duty since the start of the year.

So far in 2022, two officers were shot and killed while on duty, including the Yavapai County Sheriff's sergeant. The first death of a peace officer happened on June 2, when White Mountain Apache Police Department officer Adrian Lopez was shot and killed during a traffic stop.