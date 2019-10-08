Marshals: Suspect in Clayton County SWAT standoff planned mass shooting

A suspect who barricaded himself in a Clayton County home is in custody after surrendering to a SWAT team Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clayton County police, the department's SWAT team was assisting U.S. Marshals with serving a warrant around noon when the suspect, identified as Timothy James O'Neil, fired shots at the officers.

O'Neil then barricaded himself inside the home located on the 6000 block of Bimini Drive in Forest Park, police said.

U.S. Marshals confirmed to FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor the suspect's girlfriend had told investigators the man had plans to go into a Walmart and "shoot up as many people as possible." It is not immediately clear which Walmart the suspect allegedly planned to target.

A little before 3 p.m., O'Neil walked out and was taken down by the SWAT team. Clayton County police searched the home and have determined that there were no hostages inside.

Advertisement

U.S. Marshals told FOX 5 that Timothy James O'Neil said he was planning a shooting at a Walmart. (Clayton County Police Department)

Neither O'Neil or any officers were injured in the incident.

Police have not yet released what O'Neil will be charged with.

The situation affected all lanes of Interstate 75 southbound near exit 235 onto Tara Boulevard. At around 3:10 p.m., police reopened both sides of I-75 for traffic.