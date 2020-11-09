MCAO dropping all pending and unfiled charges for marijuana possession following Prop 207 passage

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say all pending and unfiled charges for marijuana possession, as well as any associated paraphernalia charges, will be dismissed following the passage of Proposition 207.

"Instead of continuing to spend resources on these cases, this office will begin implementing the will of the voters immediately," read a statement released by officials with MCAO on Nov. 9.

Officials say they have instructed Deputy County Attorneys to file a motion to dismiss any charges covered by Proposition 207, and if those charges make up the entirety of the charges of the case, the entire case will be dismissed.

"If there are other felony charges the case will remain pending, but we will file motions to dismiss the charges covered by Proposition 207," read a portion of the statement.

According to preliminary statistics released by officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry in October 2020, 100 people are currently in prison for drug possession involving only marijuana in Arizona.

Proposition 207 explained

Proposition 207 would let people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana or a smaller quantity of “concentrates” such as hashish, allow for recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants.

The Smart and Safe Arizona Act also levies a 16% excise tax on pot, on top of the standard sales tax that goes to state and local governments.

The new excise tax could bring in $166 million a year and would go to community colleges, local police and fire agencies, local and state transportation projects and public health and criminal justice programs. Including state and local sales taxes, the Legislature’s analysts estimate $255 million a year in new revenue.

The measure is backed by the legal marijuana industry. Supporters argue it’s time to rescind Arizona’s punitive penalties on marijuana, test marijuana being consumed and cut down on crime associated with smuggling and illicit sales.

Opponents argue that legalizing pot will make workplaces less safe, increase teen drug use and fill the state’s roads with stoned drivers. They include social conservative groups, the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many Republican elected officials, including Ducey.

The Associated Press (AP) projected on Nov. 3 that Proposition 207 will be passed by voters. Marijuana will become legal in Arizona when the election results are certified in about a month. Retail sales could start in May.