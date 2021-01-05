MCAO: No charges filed against Phoenix Police officer accused of threatening Mayor Kate Gallego

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Jan. 5, that no charges will be filed against a police officer who was accused of threatening Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in late October.

In a statement released Jan. 5, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say they have determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the threat made by the officer, identified in the statement as Steven Poulos, constituted a "true threat," as defined by Arizona law and the United States Constitution.

"While the statements are inexcusable, legal precedent prevents a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial and therefore, we are declining to file criminal charges in this case," read a portion of the statement.

According to FOX 10's report on the incident in late October, officials with the Phoenix Police Department say the department's Professional Standards Bureau would conduct an internal investigation, while a criminal investigation would be be conducted by the Tempe Police Department.

"The Mayor's office is aware of the investigation and steps have been taken to ensure Mayor Gallego’s safety," read a portion of the statement.

At the time the incident was made public, Gallego was running for reelection as Phoenix's mayor, and was up against challengers Tim Seay and Merissa Hamilton. According to official results from the City of Phoenix, Gallego won the election with nearly 350,000 votes, constituting just over 60% of votes cast.

On Jan 5., Mayor Gallego, in a statement released by Director of Communications Jeanine L'Ecuyer, said she is "disappointed" in the decision, and thanked the sergeant who made the initial report.

"The Mayor hopes this decision won’t discourage anyone from reporting a threat. It is important to speak up, be heard and be taken seriously," read a portion of the statement.

