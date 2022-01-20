McDonald's testing McPlant at about 600 new locations

article

The McPlant is taking root across parts of the United States.

Late last year, McDonald’s began testing a new plant-based burger at eight locations across four states. Now, the fast-food chain is expanding the test to even more locations.

The McPlant will be added to menus at about 600 new restaurants, according to a posting on the McDonald’s website. Starting on February 14, customers will be able to try out the vegan-friendly burger at locations in the San Francisco Bay and Dallas-Fort Worth markets.

The McPlant will only be available in these new markets for a limited time, as supplies last.

RELATED: French fry shortage blamed on winter weather

McDonald’s wrote that it is expanding the test to these markets in order to help understand customer demand. When the company announced the initial eight-restaurant test last November, it stated that the test would also include information about how offering a plant-based item impacts its kitchens.

The eight locations of the initial test included Irving and Carlton in Texas, Cedar Falls in Iowa, Jennings and Lake Charles in Louisiana and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach in California.

WATCH LIVE: LiveNOW from FOX | Raw & unfiltered news

McDonald’s has also introduced the McPlant to various international markets, including Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and the United Kingdom.

Beyond Meat developed the McPlant alongside McDonald’s. The burger is made from peas, rice, potatoes and other plant-based ingredients. It is served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese.

RELATED: Domino's reduces number of wings in carryout deal

According to McDonald’s, the McPlant has the taste of "an iconic McDonald’s burger."

RELATED: Budweiser slipping golden cans into beer packs for chance to win $1M

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram