MCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in Tolleson crash

One man is dead and another man has life-threatening injuries following a crash on Jan. 26 in Tolleson.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near 99th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was hospitalized.

MCSO said it is unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

