MCSO: 2 adults, 3 kids safe after fire destroys home in Wittmann

article

Authorities say two adults and three children are safe after a fire destroyed a home in Wittmann.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies and firefighters responded to the home early Tuesday morning.

Two adults and three kids were able to get out of the home safely.

MCSO says the home is a total loss and arson detectives are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.