MCSO asking parents to be vigilant following reports of candy that appears to be contaminated
PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are asking parents to be vigilant, no matter the area, following reports of candy that appears to be contaminated.
In a statement released Thursday night, officials said the reports came in from the Litchfield Park area, and that the candy appears to be homemade. Officials do not know what the candy was contaminated with.
Officials are also encouraging parents to check all candy before they eat them.