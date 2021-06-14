Expand / Collapse search
MCSO: Body recovered after man goes missing at Salt River

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. - A body has been recovered after a man went missing on June 13 while swimming in the Salt River.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a man was attempting to swim across the river with friends near the Water Users Recreation Site when he went under and never resurfaced.

Deputies responded to the area and searched for the missing man by air, land and boat but were unsuccessful. An MCSO team responded to the scene and began an underwater search.

MCSO says the man's body was recovered on Sunday night.

The victim's identity has not been released.

