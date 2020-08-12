MCSO looking for tips on suspects on its most wanted list

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are asking for tips, offering hefty rewards as they work to get the most wanted suspects off the streets.

On August 12, Sheriff Paul Penzone shared Maricopa County's most wanted criminal suspects. There is an MCSO unit that is making arrests on the fugitives, but they have a backlog, and are hoping someone out there will have information leading to their arrest.

Suspects accused of various offenses

Photos of suspects on the most wanted list, as it appears on the MCSO website on August 12, 2020

According to MCSO's website, there are 10 people on the most wanted list as of August 12. They are identified as:

Sandra Jessica Acuna Wanted on suspicion of six counts of child abuse $5,000 reward Wade Astle Wanted on suspicion of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor $5,000 reward Juan Garcia-Diaz Wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder $10,000 reward Author Lien Wanted on suspicion of child molestation and attempt to commit child molestation $5,000 reward Daniel Morgan Wanted on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation-sexual assault $2,000 reward Melkyseddek Munoz-Garcia Wanted on suspicion of homicide $10,000 reward Gina Marie Rayner Wanted on suspicion of probation violation-Attempt to commit child abuse and public sexual indecency $2,000 reward Ali Sabah Wanted on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual abuse $5,000 reward Alonzo Stevenson Wanted on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated assault $2,000 reward Kyle Anders Thompson Wanted on suspicion of various offenses, including child molestation sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse, attempt to commit molestation of a child, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, and aggravated assault $5,000 reward

Advertisement

Sheriff Penzone speaks out

"Our core responsibility is to identify, locate and apprehend for the safety of families and community," said Sheriff Penzone. "The backlog is so substantial. It has been climbing for so many years that we don’t have the resources to go out and arrest as many people as we like. As soon as we take 10 off the pile, 10 or 15 are added to the pile."

MCSO has a special unit called Fugitive Tactical Enforcement Unit, or FATE, that is designed to lower the backlog. They work with the FBI by following tips that lead to arrests of the most wanted in Maricopa County.

Since 2017, the unit has made 600 arrests, but they need tips to continue the momentum.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.