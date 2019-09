article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's office say a man has drowned along the Salt River.

According to a brief statement, deputies were called out the area, downstream from Blue Point bridge and Sheep's Crossing for a drowning call just after 4:00 p.m. Monday. The man went underwater for about 15 minutes before he was recovered, and was then declared dead.

MCSO officials have yet to identify the victim.