MCSO: Skeletal remains found near Wickenburg

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as investigators try to identify a man whose remains were recovered near Wickenburg.

Take a look at the forensic composite sketch detailing what the victim may have looked like.

MCSO says he was either white or Hispanic, between 18 to 40 years old and 5' 6" to 5' 10" tall.

"Evidence collected at the scene determined the decedent died by manner of homicide," stated MCSO officials.

The victim appears to have been killed anywhere from five to 25 years ago.

If you have any information about this case, contact MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477).