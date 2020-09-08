Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 8:06 PM MDT until TUE 8:45 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
13
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 12:00 AM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:06 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Gila County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:08 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Members of ASU community criticizing university over handling of COVID-19 cases

By
Published 
Arizona State University
FOX 10 Phoenix

Members of ASU community criticizing university over handling of COVID-19 cases

They say ASU isn't being transparent with numbers.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A coalition of students and faculty at Arizona State University is criticizing how the university is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the data released by the university.

They say ASU isn't being transparent.

The university's Tempe campus no longer swarming with activity at lunchtime as COVID-19 has forced many of the 75,000 students to online classes.

So far, the university has reached about 1,000 COVID-19 cases, among its entire community and campuses. However, the number has gone down to just over 800 cases as of Sept. 7.

"Actually, I think they've been very helpful. We get updates all the time, emails based on the numbers if any changes have to be made because of it," says one student of the university's handling of COVID-19.

Another student says, "Our updates on the virus are very vague. It's like, they'll send updates but nothing will really be updated so it's very confusing."

A newly formed Twitter account is publicly taking the university to task for how it’s handling COVID-19 information.

"That's the biggest issue, that the administration is treating this as a public relations issue -- not a public health issue," said David Boyles, ASU English Department Professor.

He's also a member of ASU Community of Care Coalition which launched the Twitter account critical of ASU on Twitter.

The coalition is made up of more than a thousand graduate students, faculty and staff, many concerned about in-person classes during the pandemic, Boyles says.

They say the university is not giving them a voice in decisions and is not transparent with COVID-19 data.

"Even the numbers they're giving us, they're not providing any information to make sense of them, to interpret them and to understand what is the real spread on campus right now," Boyles said.

The university's president, Michael Crow, is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 9.
 