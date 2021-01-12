Expand / Collapse search

Memorial service held for Chandler police officer who died following COVID-19 battle

By FOX 10 Phoenix
COVID-19 Tributes
CHANDLER, Ariz. - On Jan. 18, a memorial service and a funeral procession was held for Chandler Police Officer Tyler Britt, who passed away after long battle with COVID-19.

"Officer Britt loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served. Please take a moment to remember Tyler and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," stated Detective Zachary Waters, in a statement announcing Officer Britt's death.

A graveside ceremony for Officer Britt will be held at around 3 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery in Chandler. Prior to the graveside ceremony, a private ceremony for Officer brit took place in Maricopa.

Britt served with the department for 19 years, and left behind a wife and son.

Chandler police officer dies from COVID-19

The Chandler Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Tyler Britt, who passed away after long battle with COVID-19.

Chandler Police Officer Tyler Britt

