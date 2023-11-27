Mercedes Vega: Friends, family of murder victim to speak out during news conference

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon in connection with a murder that happened earlier in 2023.

According to the statement, officials with Silent Witness, along with friends and members of Mercedes Vegas' family, will "share how this tragic event has left them devastated and feeling as if they are living a nightmare" during the news conference, which is set to take place at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 28 in Phoenix.

We reported on Vegas' murder in October. According our report at the time, Vega was last seen around Mill Avenue in Tempe with her friends the night before she was found dead on April 17.

According to police, Vega was found at around 12:30 a.m. on April 17 inside a burning vehicle near the Tonopah area.

"Silent Witness’ hope is this case can be solved with help from our community using Silent Witness as a conduit for anonymous tipsters," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement on Nov. 27.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

(Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso [480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446.])

