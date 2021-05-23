Mesa Fire: 2 minors hurt following crash near Loop 202

article

Officials with Mesa Fire and Medical say crews are at the scene of a major car crash.

The accident, according to a brief statement by fire officials, happened to the east of Loop 202 and McDowell Road. Two minors were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say there is a possibility that impairment was a factor.

