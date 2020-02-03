Mesa Fire: Child dead after being struck by large truck

article

Mesa Fire officials say a child is dead after a crash involving a large truck.

The incident happened near the area of McKellips and Power Roads. Officials say the child is a six-year-old who was standing on the corner of an intersection when semi-trailer turned the corner, and the back of the trailer went on the curb and struck the child.

Officials sat the child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition before he died. The child's identity has not been released.

Fire officials say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. An investigation is ongoing.

