Mesa PD details crash that killed 2 people and injured 2 others

Two people died in a rollover crash in Mesa Tuesday morning, the Mesa Police Department said.

The solo crash happened near Loop 202 and Greenfield Road. Four people were in the car and two people died, the department said.

The deceased victims are identified as Melanie Reina Lopez, 43, and Michael Norris Jr., 28. The two other people in the car were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The crash happened when they were driving northbound on Greenfield Road, police say. The roadway ends in a cul-de-sac, surrounded by desert, which slopes downward.

"The vehicle continued northbound straight into the curb at the north end of the cul-de-sac. The vehicle went airborne for about 75 feet before striking the ground nose-first. The vehicle then flipped onto its roof where it came to rest," the department said.

Police said impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Mesa Police Department is investigating.