Mesa PD: Man shot after he allegedly assaulted an officer

Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa on Friday.

The incident happened near the US 60 and Alma School Road at Ojos Locos restaurant around 7:45 p.m.

Mesa Police were called by management who reported having trouble with several people that were causing a disturbance. Officers found the suspects in the parking lot. While investigating, an altercation happened between an officer and one of the suspects and the officer-involved shooting happened.

The suspect who was shot is a 45-year-old male. Police say he refused to identify himself, ignored officer's commands and assaulted law enforcement.

Several different uses of force were used on him, but ultimately, he was shot in the torso. He's being treated at the hospital and is going to be OK.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.