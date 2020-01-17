Mesa Police looking for truck involved in homicide case

article

Mesa Police officials say they are asking for the community's help, as they search for a truck that was involved in a homicide case.

The incident took place at around 8:04 p.m. on January 11 in the area of Alma School Road and Southern Avenue. Officials describe the truck as a 2003 Dodge quad-cab with Arizona license plate number CK14318.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

