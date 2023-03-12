5 Mesa Police officers hurt over the weekend in two separate incidents, department says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The Mesa Police Department says two more officers were hurt after responding to an incident just a day after three officers were hurt during a fight at a coffee shop.

In this most recent incident, police say they responded to a report of a car that crashed into a school building on March 12 near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.

"The officer contacted the driver and a second officer contacted the passenger. It’s unclear what happened with the passenger and the second officer, but they became involved in a physical fight, where the suspect was on top of the officer. The first officer pulled the suspect off of the second officer and was able to hold him down until other units arrived to help take the man into custody," the department said.

The second officer was taken to the hospital to undergo a CAT scan because he might've become unconscious during the fight.

The suspect in this incident hasn't been named.

In the incident before this one, on March 11, officers got a call about a man arguing with staff at Dutch Bros. at Ray and Southern roads. Employees wanted him removed from the area.

He left before officers got there, but came back not too long after.

"The man approached officers in a hostile manner and a [stun gun] was deployed, but did not connect," police said.

A fight broke out between the three officers and 21-year-old Tegan Williams.

The three officers were hospitalized and one had suffered broken bones. Williams also allegedly kicked an officer who became unconscious, and the third officer suffered a hand injury that required an X-ray.

No more information is available about these two incidents.

More reports: