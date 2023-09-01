Mesa veteran mourns following deadly mobile home fire

A man is speaking out days after a mobile home fire in Mesa on Monday left two people and a dog dead.

According to a statement issued by Mesa Fire officials on Aug. 28, multiple trailers in the area of Alma School Road and Main Street were on fire.

"I could care less about my home or any of my possessions," said Davis. "The loss of my girlfriend and her daughter were just unbelievable, and my dog."

John Davis' trailer was among those that burned, along with two others. Davis said he was at work as a security guard when the fire burned.

"When I got there, they were putting out the fire. [The fire] was almost completely out. I tried to get as close as I could, but they kept everybody back. They originally told us there was nobody in there."

The two people who died in the fire are 51-year-old Kenra Taylor and Taylor's 19-year-old daughter, Jordin. Both were sleeping inside when the fire happened.

"She was feisty. She was great. She was my rock," said Davis. "Jordin, she was special too. She was amazing. She got a full scholarship to ASU for Political Science."

Davis claims the trailer had been having power fluctuations and issues.

"We were having problems with the power - not having enough power - and so they moved us to a new site across the way, and we had only been there a month, and the week before, the part where it goes into the trailer caught on fire, so we hooked it back up," said Davis.

We have reached out to officials with the trailer park, who directed us to their attorney.

During the evening hours of Sept. 1, the attorney responded with a statement that reads:

"We can confirm there was a fire at the Mesa Gardens RV Park on August 28, 2023. The fire is currently under investigation by the City of Mesa authorities. Mesa Gardens is a close knit community and our hearts go out to all who have been impacted. Because the investigation remains open, we cannot provide further comment at this time."

Meanwhile, officials with the Mesa Fire Department are still looking for a cause to the fire.