Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
6
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Mesa woman left child in hot car during Excessive Heat Warning: police

By
Updated  June 17, 2024 1:40pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nichole Yazzie article

Nichole Yazzie

MESA, Ariz. - A woman who police say left her young daughter inside a hot car in Mesa last weekend while an Excessive Heat Warning was in effect has been arrested. 

The incident happened on June 15 near Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue.

According to court documents, witnesses alerted police to a child who was alone inside a locked car and "appeared to be distressed and was excessively sweating."

"The witnesses expressed fear for the child [sic] well-being due to the Excessive Heat Warning that was active at this time," court documents read.

The temperature outside was 110°F and police estimated the temperature inside the car to be 129°F.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

As officers approached the car, 32-year-old Nichole Yazzie walked out of a store, unlocked the car and opened the door.

Police say the child was disoriented, pale and was fatigued. The child was given water and placed in an air-conditioned patrol car. The child was also treated on the scene by medical personnel.

Yazzie allegedly admitted to leaving her daughter inside the non-running vehicle because the girl did not want to go inside the store. Yazzie claimed she left the engine off because she didn't want her daughter to drive away.

"[Yazzie] admitted the temperature at this time was not suitable for her daughter to be inside of the vehicle without it running," court documents read.

Yazzie was arrested and booked into jail. She is accused of child abuse.

Map of area where the incident happened