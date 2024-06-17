Mesa woman left child in hot car during Excessive Heat Warning: police

article

A woman who police say left her young daughter inside a hot car in Mesa last weekend while an Excessive Heat Warning was in effect has been arrested.

The incident happened on June 15 near Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue.

According to court documents, witnesses alerted police to a child who was alone inside a locked car and "appeared to be distressed and was excessively sweating."

"The witnesses expressed fear for the child [sic] well-being due to the Excessive Heat Warning that was active at this time," court documents read.

The temperature outside was 110°F and police estimated the temperature inside the car to be 129°F.

As officers approached the car, 32-year-old Nichole Yazzie walked out of a store, unlocked the car and opened the door.

Police say the child was disoriented, pale and was fatigued. The child was given water and placed in an air-conditioned patrol car. The child was also treated on the scene by medical personnel.

Yazzie allegedly admitted to leaving her daughter inside the non-running vehicle because the girl did not want to go inside the store. Yazzie claimed she left the engine off because she didn't want her daughter to drive away.

"[Yazzie] admitted the temperature at this time was not suitable for her daughter to be inside of the vehicle without it running," court documents read.

Yazzie was arrested and booked into jail. She is accused of child abuse.

Map of area where the incident happened