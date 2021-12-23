Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
6
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Michigan man who defied state pandemic orders to keep diner open dies of COVID-19

Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press
e96621f1-43592751-covid 19 article

QUINCY, Mich. - A man who defied state orders and kept his restaurant open last year during the pandemic, partly to pay medical bills, has died of complications from COVID-19.

John Parney, 62, operated the Quincy Diner in Quincy in southern Michigan.

He was admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 in September, went home but quickly developed significant health problems that put him back in the hospital, according to a GoFundMe page.

Parney died Dec. 14, according to his obituary.

He kept the restaurant open in December 2020 in violation of orders from the Michigan health department, which was trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by banning dine-in business.

"My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer," Parney said at the time. "We depend on this restaurant to help subsidize billing and all of that. My employees need that. Of course, if I’d have stayed closed much longer, I’d have lost the business."

Employees wore masks and customers were spread out.

"We’re doing all the stuff we’re supposed to do, other than the fact that my doors are open," Parney said.

Parney wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 but had pledged during his illness to get a shot "because the battle, at that point, was worse than any training he endured in the military," his family said.