Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
from TUE 6:46 AM MST until WED 9:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Gila County, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:17 AM MST until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:57 PM MST until TUE 12:45 PM MST, Greenlee County

Mini horse spotted in car at McDonald's drive-thru

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
10:15AM
Pets and Animals
Storyful

Mini horse at drive-thru

A woman waiting in line at McDonald's was shocked to see a horse in the car next to her.

A tiny horse was spotted waiting patiently in the backseat of a car at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

It happened in Tuggerah, a suburb of the Central Coast of New South Wales, Australia, about 90km north of Sydney.

Donna Bevan said she’d pulled into McDonald’s in to buy a frozen Coke when she noticed what she first thought was a "huge white dog" in the other car.

She said she went about making her order, then looked at the car for a second time, and realized it was actually a horse — prompting her to film what she described as an "unbelievable sight".

In the video, the driver of the other car introduces the horse as Rocco, and says he’s "excited for his ice cream."