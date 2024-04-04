Expand / Collapse search
Missing hiker leads to search in White Tank Mountains

By
Published  April 4, 2024 3:44pm MST
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. -
The search for a missing person prompted an extensive search on Thursday in the White Tank Mountains.

There was limited information on the hiker but officials said they had identified them as someone who had been a missing person for some time.

Passerbys helped to spark the search after noticing a vehicle was parked in the same place in the White Tank Mountains Regional Park site for awhile.

Details on the exact area of where the car was parked or where authorities are targeting their search was not specified. 

According to a release, deputies did not find anyone in the vehicle, but it allegedly belongs to the same missing person.

Deputies are searching the area and a helicopter has been dispatched to provide overhead assistance.

No further information has been provided. 

Here is a map of where the White Tank Mountains Regional Park site is:

 