Hiker's body found in Cave Creek days after she was reported missing

A hiker in Cave Creek missing for days was found dead on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Kathleen Patterson was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25.

Patterson, 60, was seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.

"Kathleen was able to contact family by cellular phone at approximately 10:30 am but has not been heard from since," the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office stated at the time.

"Unfortunately, she was found deceased by a volunteer searcher off trail in the Spur Cross conservation area at approximately 8:00 a.m.," stated MCSO's Calbert Gillett on Wednesday.

MCSO says there appears to be no signs of foul play and detectives continue to investigate this case.

