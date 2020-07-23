Missing mother and her two kids found dead in their vehicle in Farmers Branch

article

A missing 30-year-old mother and her two kids were found dead in their vehicle Thursday morning in Farmers Branch.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office reports they took a missing persons report Wednesday afternoon for Natalie Chambers and her two kids, Elise and Izabel.

Authorities were told they left their house in Forney at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Thursday morning, authorities found Chambers’ vehicle and found the three of them dead inside.

Authorities said it’s too early to know the cause of deaths.

The Farmers Branch Police Department is investigating.