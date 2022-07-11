Mobile home catches fire in Phoenix as temps reach highest of the year

As Phoenix reached its hottest day of the year so far, fire crews headed out to battle flames from a mobile home that caught fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was at 30th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 2 p.m. It's since been put out.

The Phoenix Fire Department says a grass fire spread to the home, displacing 2 people, 4 dogs and 4 birds.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

July 11 marked the first 115 degree day of the year in Phoenix, the National Weather Service says.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

ALSO: Excessive Heat Warning issued for 6 Arizona counties on July 11