Mobile home catches fire in Phoenix as temps reach highest of the year

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:11PM
Aftermath of Phoenix mobile home fire

PHOENIX - As Phoenix reached its hottest day of the year so far, fire crews headed out to battle flames from a mobile home that caught fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was at 30th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 2 p.m. It's since been put out.

The Phoenix Fire Department says a grass fire spread to the home, displacing 2 people, 4 dogs and 4 birds.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

July 11 marked the first 115 degree day of the year in Phoenix, the National Weather Service says.

