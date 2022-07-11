Mobile home catches fire in Phoenix as temps reach highest of the year
PHOENIX - As Phoenix reached its hottest day of the year so far, fire crews headed out to battle flames from a mobile home that caught fire Monday afternoon.
The fire was at 30th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 2 p.m. It's since been put out.
The Phoenix Fire Department says a grass fire spread to the home, displacing 2 people, 4 dogs and 4 birds.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
July 11 marked the first 115 degree day of the year in Phoenix, the National Weather Service says.
