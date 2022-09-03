Expand / Collapse search

Mohave County man accused of murdering the woman he lived with, sheriff's office says

By FOX 10 Staff
Homicide suspect Justin James Jarvy

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - A woman was killed by a man she was living with in Mohave County just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 3, says the sheriff's office.

At around 12:30 a.m. near I-40 and 12435 Street, deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence call. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Michelle Bock-Caswell dead.

The sheriff's office says investigators believe 33-year-old Justin James Jarvy got into a fight with Bock-Caswell who was yelling for help. After getting the attention of two others living on the property in a separate residence, they showed up and saw him on top of her, "holding her in a choke hold around her neck."

Bock-Caswell became unresponsive.

"One of the two subjects got into a physical altercation with Jarvy to keep him away from the victim. Jarvy then began threatening the two subjects," deputies say.

Once deputies got there, Jary was detained and taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Once he was released, he was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

An autopsy will determine Bock-Caswell's cause of death.

The relationship between Bock-Caswell and Jarvy isn't known.

No further information is available.