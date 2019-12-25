Mom's Christmas prank fails when boy loves his 'present'

article

A Phoenix mother was hoping to prank her son for Christmas but instead, he loved what was supposed to be his "present."

In a video posted on Youtube, Xochilt Valencia wrapped up a can of pringles and gave it to her son Matteo as a Christmas gift.

Turns out she didn't prank him at all!

In the video, Matteo is so excited to receive the pringles. His mom asks if he's happy and he says yes, even when she says that's all he gets.

Life is all about the simple things.