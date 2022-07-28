Monsoon 2022: Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Globe-Miami area

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:45 PM MST until THU 8:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
until THU 8:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:59 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
until THU 7:15 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:48 PM MST until THU 6:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend
Dust Advisory
from THU 6:07 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, La Paz County

Monsoon 2022: Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Globe-Miami area

By
Published 
Updated 5:38PM
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Monsoon 2022: Work on washes in Globe-Miami area helped alleviate flooding

Severe weather conditions on July 28 brought flooding to cities outside of the Phoenix area, but officials in Gila County say work on washes in the Globe-Miami area helped alleviate flooding problems. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.

PHOENIX - Besides Apache Junction, severe monsoon weather on July 28 also brought flooding to Globe, and area that has dealt with a lot of damaging flooding issues in 2021.

As this latest round of monsoon storm moved through the area, washes filled up fast, as they did exactly what they were meant to do: diverting rainfall and carrying it away, so that it doesn’t flood in the places where it shouldn’t.

Burn scars exacerbate flooding concerns in the area

So far this monsoon season, Globe, along with nearby Miami, have had their far share of rainfall, but until July 28, not much rain fell on the burn scar that was created by the Telegraph Fire.

The Telegraph Fire burned more than 180,000 acres of land in summer of 2021. After the fire, the scorched ground was left hydrophobic. The ground was basically water-repellent, and ultimately caused severe flooding during monsoon season.

Gila County Emergency Manager Carl Melford said since 2021, they have been working diligently to clear out the debris and mud from the washes around town in order to avoid issues that come with flooding.

Melford said so far, the measures are working.

"Our top priority with mitigation was increasing the capacity, the flood capacity of the washes," said Melford. "A lot of the issue that we had last year that caused the flooding was a build up of debris and just brush, because these are fairly inactive washes on a normal year, so a lot of work was done to clean those washes out."

Gila County officials are providing free sandbags to anyone who needs them. Sandbags are also deployed out to neighborhoods that are most at risk.

(Related Video) Noon Weather Forecast - 7/28/22

Satellite and radar image


 

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.