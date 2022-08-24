Monsoon 2022: Potential for more flooding presents threat to northern Arizona town's water supply

The town of Mayer, Arizona is on high alert, as the potential for more monsoon weather could impact their water supply.

More rain is expected for the area on Aug. 24, and officials are asking residents to get prepared, in more ways than one.

Area officials say water runs off the mountains and into washes, and can flood low-lying areas. There has been a few wildfires in the area, but ever since the Goodwin Fire in 2017, floods have been worse.

"Unfortunately, Mother Nature doesn't inform me when she's going to come and drop that much water on us, so it's just luck," said Mardi Befort with the Mayer Domestic Water Improvement District. "It's just guess at this point. Just please be prepared."

Mayer has been hit particularly hard by storms, and the storms have damaged the integrity of a bank near the Big Bug Wash, close to where one main water line is.

"If we get another big rain, it could wash that water line out," said Befort.

The Mayer Domestic Water Improvement District has been working to prevent further damage, but if another significant storm sweeps through the area, there is a possibility that the water line might be taken out, impacting water availability to residents in the area.

"It could take a couple of weeks," said Befort. "I believe we have enough pipe to be able to go back in there and replace it, but if I need more than what we have on hand, it could take me a couple of weeks to get that."

Officials are asking locals to prepare by creating and storing an emergency water supply. They say to have at least one gallon of water per person, per day, and to have plenty for pets.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe: