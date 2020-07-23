Monsoon storm brought blowing dust, rain to parts of the Valley and flooding in Tucson

A storm on July 23 brought rain to a number of areas in the Northeast Valley and the West Valley.

According to figures released by the National Weather Service, the southwest side of the Phoenix metro area saw the most rainfall today, with 0.85 inches in one area to the west of Loop 303.

On average, the Valley saw 0.02 inches of rain, and no rain fell on Sky Harbor Airport, meaning the area has seen 103 days without measurable rainfall, tying with a period in 2017 for the 21st longest dry streak.

Earlier in the day, NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Maricopa County that expired at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Impacted locations included Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City West, Sun City, Waddell, Litchfield Park, Luke Air Force Base and Surprise Stadium.

Monsoon brings heavy rainfall to southern Arizona

Advertisement

Flash flooding inundated Tucson, Arizona, and the surrounding area. The National Weather service issued flash flood warnings and a small stream flood advisory for Pima County and the immediate area.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported multiple swift-water rescues and monsoon-related road closures in the area, warning motorists that road conditions can change rapidly.

"Oh, my God, we're floating"

Take a look at video taken by local resident Barbi Reuter, who was stopped at a light on Fort Lowell Road when she and the other occupants of the vehicle noticed they were starting to float in the floodwater. “We can’t stay in this puddle, we’ll float away,” Reuter says in this video.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.