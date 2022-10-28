Months later, Yavapai-Apache police sergeant still recovering from shooting

A Yavapai-Apache police sergeant who was shot while on duty in February is still recovering from what happened.

The shooting happened in the Camp Verde area. Once at the scene, a suspect got out of a car, ran away on foot, and began shooting.

The injured officer, identified as Sgt. Preston Brogdon, was listed in critical, but stable condition at one point.

"The bullet went through his belt, then punctured his small intestine, then on the way out, it shattered his pelvis and his hip," Sgt. Brogdon's wife, Bailey Brogdon, said.

Sgt. Brogdon, according to tribal officials, underwent multiple surgeries.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez, was later found dead.

Sgt. Brogdon speaks out

In the months since the shooting, Sgt. Brogdon underwent extensive physical therapy. While his family thought he would be almost fully healed by this point, he is not.

Sgt. Brogdon said doctors initially gave him six to 12 months for recovery, and a few months ago, doctors realized that Brogdon's pelvis, which was damaged in the shooting, was not re-forming in the way they hoped it would.

Currently, the next course of action is another surgery in 2023.

"I wouldn't wish this injury or what I'm going through on anyone, not even on the person who shot me. I wouldn't wish this on him," said Sgt. Brogdon. "It's stressful on the family, the kids. O want to be able to play in the yard with my kids. I want to go on calls with the guys. I want to help them."

