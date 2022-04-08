Hospitals in Phoenix area seeing more rattlesnake bite cases as temperatures warm up

article

As temperatures rise, officials in Arizona say people will have to start looking out for rattlesnakes and scorpions.

This warning comes as officials with emergency departments at Banner say with the increase in temperatures, they were seeing people with rattlesnake bites in March.

Snakebite victim speaks out

"It was the worst pain," said Allison Shilling. "I couldn't stand. I couldn't put weight on it. I couldn't do anything."

Shilling is recovering at Banner, after she was bitten by a rattlesnake while on a hike in Apache Junction.

"I had no idea there was a snake in the trail where I was stepping," Shilling recounted. "There was a little -- maybe a foot and a foot and half long, maybe a baby, and it didn't make any noise and it blended in super well. I either stepped on him or an inch or two."

The snake bit Shilling's ankle, and she had to hike her way down the mountain to get to the ambulance.

Doctors seeing more cases

"We are starting to see a lot more rattlesnakes envenomation," said a doctor at Banner.

Medical professionals say there are people should know, in case of a snakebite. They include:

Get to a hospital as soon as possible

Do not apply ice

Attempt to suck the venom out, and

Do not apply pressure

"You don't want to do things that might make it worse, which would be a tourniquet. We don't apply that here in the U.S., and that can actually make it worse," said the doctor.

As for Shilling, she says she is thankful that she got help in time, while never thinking she would be in a situation like this.

An important thing to remember is that during hot days, rattlesnakes will be out, with many of them being out during the evening hours.

