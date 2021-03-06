More than 160,000 hens killed, 2 barns lost in Hickman’s Family Farms fire

Two barns and more than 160,000 hens were lost in a fire on Saturday, March 6 at Hickman Family Farms in Tonopah.

What sparked the fire near Salome Highway and Ward Road isn't known yet, says the Buckeye Valley Fire Department.

More than 165,000 hens were killed in the fire, two barns burned to the ground and a male was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

No further information is available.