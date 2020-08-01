Mosquitoes found with West Nile Virus in Lake Havasu City

article

Officials from Lake Havasu City are warning residents and visitors to avoid Body Beach after mosquitoes in the area tested positive for the West Nile virus on July 31.

The Mohave County Public Health Department confirmed the positive cases after conducting "routine mosquito surveillance" throughout the county.

Health officials recommend avoiding the Body Beach area of Lake Havasu and to take steps to avoid being bitten:

Use insect repellent

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Avoid outdoor activities at dawn and dusk

The health department has said they will continue to test mosquitoes throughout the season and update the public as soon as more information becomes available.

