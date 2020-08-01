Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Mosquitoes found with West Nile Virus in Lake Havasu City

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Mohave County
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - Officials from Lake Havasu City are warning residents and visitors to avoid Body Beach after mosquitoes in the area tested positive for the West Nile virus on July 31.

The Mohave County Public Health Department confirmed the positive cases after conducting "routine mosquito surveillance" throughout the county.

Health officials recommend avoiding the Body Beach area of Lake Havasu and to take steps to avoid being bitten:

  • Use insect repellent
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants
  • Avoid outdoor activities at dawn and dusk

The health department has said they will continue to test mosquitoes throughout the season and update the public as soon as more information becomes available.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.