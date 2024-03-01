Mother accused of trying to run over kids; IRS Special Agent indicted for deadly shooting | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a shocking incident that landed a Peoria woman behind bars to an indictment over a shooting that killed an IRS special agent in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 1, 2024.
1. Peoria woman accused of trying to run over kids
A Peoria mother is accused of attempted murder after police say she drove her pickup truck through a Peoria park, running over a child.
2. Driver dead after fiery crash in Phoenix
Phoenix Police say a car crashed into several parked vehicles just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 29 near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street. That car then burst into flames.
3. IRS special agent indicted in deadly Phoenix shooting
An IRS special agent in the West Valley has been indicted, according to federal prosecutors, in connection with a shooting incident in 2023 that left another special agent dead.
4. Semi dangles off bridge
Emergency crews repelled off the 2nd Street Bridge on Friday to rescue a driver of a semi-truck who was dangling over the Ohio River.
5. Robbery suspect takes security guard's pants off at gunpoint
Video from the incident shows the suspect pointing a gun at the security guard and taking off his pants while he lays on the ground next to the open ATM.
Freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (March 1-4)
Westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to two lanes for lane striping and barrier work near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, between Broadway Road and 40th Street, from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday; westbound U.S. 60 will be closed for pavement work between Crismon Road and the Loop 202 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday; and the I-10 interchange at 40th Street will be closed for paving from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.
Things to do this weekend
There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in March. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 3/1/2024
We are expecting a mild weekend, in terms of temperature!