Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 1:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
7
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Mother accused of trying to run over kids; IRS Special Agent indicted for deadly shooting | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Updated 6:31PM
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a shocking incident that landed a Peoria woman behind bars to an indictment over a shooting that killed an IRS special agent in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 1, 2024.

1. Peoria woman accused of trying to run over kids

Featured

Arizona mom yelled, 'I am going to kill you,' as she drove through park, tried to run over kids: police
article

Arizona mom yelled, 'I am going to kill you,' as she drove through park, tried to run over kids: police

A Peoria mother is accused of attempted murder after police say she drove her pickup truck through a Peoria park, running over a child.

2. Driver dead after fiery crash in Phoenix

Featured

Driver killed in fiery, multi-car Phoenix crash: police
article

Driver killed in fiery, multi-car Phoenix crash: police

Phoenix Police say a car crashed into several parked vehicles just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 29 near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street. That car then burst into flames.

3. IRS special agent indicted in deadly Phoenix shooting

Featured

Arizona IRS special agent indicted in fellow agent’s shooting death: USAO
article

Arizona IRS special agent indicted in fellow agent’s shooting death: USAO

An IRS special agent in the West Valley has been indicted, according to federal prosecutors, in connection with a shooting incident in 2023 that left another special agent dead.

4. Semi dangles off bridge

Featured

Louisville driver rescued from semi-truck hanging over Ohio River
article

Louisville driver rescued from semi-truck hanging over Ohio River

Emergency crews repelled off the 2nd Street Bridge on Friday to rescue a driver of a semi-truck who was dangling over the Ohio River.

5. Robbery suspect takes security guard's pants off at gunpoint

Featured

Security guard robbed at Texas ATM, pants removed at gunpoint
article

Security guard robbed at Texas ATM, pants removed at gunpoint

Video from the incident shows the suspect pointing a gun at the security guard and taking off his pants while he lays on the ground next to the open ATM.

Freeway closures this weekend

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (March 1-4)

Westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to two lanes for lane striping and barrier work near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, between Broadway Road and 40th Street, from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday; westbound U.S. 60 will be closed for pavement work between Crismon Road and the Loop 202 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday; and the I-10 interchange at 40th Street will be closed for paving from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Things to do this weekend

Featured

Phoenix metro events, things to do: March 2024
article

Phoenix metro events, things to do: March 2024

There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in March. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 3/1/2024

We are expecting a mild weekend, in terms of temperature!