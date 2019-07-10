Mother of 4 claims man who provided her son with drugs shot her following a confrontation

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A mother of four is recovering after being shot nearly half-a-dozen times.

The victim said she came to Phoenix to help her son get into rehab. Instead, she was shot by the man who she says is her son's drug dealer.

"I could hear my son saying, 'you shot my mom, bro. How can you shoot my mom?'" Marianna Rodgers recounted.

The 50-year-old is coming to terms with what 32-year-old Zeth Sommers did to her. Sommers is facing nine counts, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"I've never met him before. I was just having a conversation for him to get out of my son's house. He didn't belong there. He didn't live there," said Rodgers. "He said, 'I'm not going anywhere. I have been taking care of your son for six months', and I said, 'What? Supplying his habit?"

Rodgers said she came from California to help her son battle his drug addiction and get into rehab.

"[He] pulled [the gun] out of his waist and pointed it at me, and I was just staring at him like, 'OK, whatever fool,' and he just started shooting," said Rodgers. "My son was like, 'He's shooting you,' and he dove at the guy."

Sommers reportedly tried to bury the guy, and later told police he "didn't mean to shoot her. He just pointed it at her to have her go away."

Rodgers said she still wants to help her son seek the help that he needs, and hopes others battling addiction will do the same.