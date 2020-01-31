Mother whose son was shot dead in the West Valley asking for public's help to find the suspect

The mother of a man shot and killed at the Westgate Entertainment District is asking for the publics help, as the suspect in the case is still on the loose.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene on January 29, they found the victim, identified as 31-year-old Tyler Wilson, who was later taken to a Valley hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that Wilson was a passenger in a vehicle when he was involved in a verbal altercation with the driver of another vehicle, a silver 4-door sedan, over Wilson’s vehicle attempting to back into a parking space. The suspect vehicle pulled ahead of Wilson’s vehicle and Wilson exited his vehicle, where the argument escalated. The driver of the silver sedan fired multiple shots at Wilson at then fled, eventually traveling south on 91st Avenue," stated Lt. Jay O'Neill.

Police say the driver is considered to be armed and dangerous and described as a Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old with "spikey" dark hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt or jacket.

Meanwhile, the victim's family doesn't understand why this happened. They say Tyler just wanted to enjoy a car show.

"It was from, what we understand, within a matter of ten seconds that everything went down, and there was just no reason for it. There was just absolutely no reason for it. It was a car show," said Trish Wilson, Tyler's mother.

Wilson says her son just wanted to enjoy Hot Rod Night.

"His passion was to rebuild cars, refurbish cars, make the best of everything for somebody else, which is what Tyler would do," said Wilson.

Tyler worked as a mechanic at a hot rod shop, and planned to start his own business. He also took pride in being an uncle to his young nephews.

"They looked up to him," said Tyler's sister, Tiffany Johnson. "They adored him, and he felt the same way, so he was just an amazing uncle. He would do anything for my kids."

"I'm going to miss his smile, his kindness," said Wilson. "He would just come over, do his laundry, hang his shelf. There's endless things I’m gonna miss about Tyler."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

