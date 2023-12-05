Motorcyclist dead following Phoenix crash: PD

Phoenix Police officials have released details on a crash that left a 29-year-old motorcyclist dead.

According to the statement, officers responded to the area of 36th Street and Oak for reports of a collision at around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 4. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, identified as Taylor Tobias, with injuries.

Tobias, according to police, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

"Early information indicates the motorcycle was north on 36th Street when a vehicle turned left in front of her at Oak Street, and they collided," read a portion of the statement.

The driver of the other vehicle, according to investigators, was not injured, and remained on scene.

"The driver of the vehicle showed no signs of impairment. Impairment is unknown for the motorcyclist," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation remains ongoing.

