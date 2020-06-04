MSCO: Missing 63-year-old hiker last seen June 3 found dead

article

The search for a missing 63-year-old man in the Valley has ended on a tragic note.

According to officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Terrance Racino has been found dead. Detectives are investigating, but officials say there are no suspicious circumstances or signs of foul play.

According to earlier MCSO statements, Racino was last seen early Wednesday morning after planning to hike in Estrella Mountain Park near Goodyear.

Officials say Terrance Racino was likely hiking Rainbow Valley Trail at 8 or 9 A.M. on June 3, and was not heard from since then.