Multiple vehicles, house damaged after Phoenix car fire spreads to home
PHOENIX - Phoenix firefighters were kept busy overnight after a fire broke out at a home near 16th Street and Montecito.
Fire crews responded to the scene after midnight on Aug. 17 to find that flames coming from a car had spread to a nearby home.
First responders were able to stop the fire from reaching more homes in the area, but multiple vehicles were damaged.
No injuries were reported, and the car fire is still under investigation.