‘Musically Fed’ works to feed out of work performers, casts and crews in Arizona

Musically Fed, an organization working to help unemployed musicians and actors, held a food drive at the Rebel Lounge in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 20. The goal is to provide at least two weeks worth of meals for struggling families.

Live theaters have been empty for some time now during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while a lot of actors and crew members have tried to get by with part-time jobs, for a lot of them that just isn't cutting it.

Jason Skinner was overwhelmed thinking about what bills were going to get paid, and the ones that were not, and how he's going to feed his family.

It’s been almost a year since Skinner has been able to go to work as a stagehand, building any kind of props and stage setups.

The stages are empty, so the curtains are closed, and many of the workers, cast and crew are struggling financially.

Maria Brunner, founder of Musically Fed, says, "There Are stagehands, truck drivers, forklift drivers, sound and lights, rigging a cast." All haven't had any work relating to live performances.

That’s what inspired Brunner to found the organization, donating meals to those in the arts who need it most.

"The goal is to feed a family of six for two weeks. All the stuff is carefully put together," Brunner said.

Those meals include about 10 pounds worth of meat, 30 pounds of produce, along with dairy and dry goods.

As for Skinner, he’s holding out hope that the curtains will rise again soon. But in the meantime, he says this food drive is helping him and his family get by.

"To be able to wake up every morning and give my kids breakfast, it just means everything," he said.

Musically fed is holding another food drive on March 27.

Learn more about Musically Fed and the organization's efforts here https://www.musicallyfed.org/