'My addiction started when I was 10 years old': Arizona man helps others overcome their addictions

The fentanyl crisis isn't going away any time soon, and in many places across the country, it's getting worse.

This is why a Scottsdale man is speaking out about his battle with addiction in hopes that it helps others.

"My addiction started when I was 10 years old," says Blayne Archer.

He was born with a birth defect and started on pain medications as a child, which turned into a drug and alcohol addiction.

"Led me to heroin and meth at 15," he said. "Catching charges, going to treatment, being homeless on the streets of Phoenix, and it wasn’t just one rock bottom. Several that led me to getting clean."

RELATED: Lawmaker introduces bill to classify fentanyl as weapon of mass destruction

Blayne Archer

After being free of addiction for 14 years, Archer began his journey at Soul Surgery in Scottsdale using his experience to help others overcome addiction.

"We specialize in alcoholism, drug addiction, mental health," Archer explains. "Mental health is driving people to self-medicate, so we are trying to address mental health."

He’s also educating parents about the warning signs of drug addiction, especially important in an age when drugs are easily sold through social media, and in several cases, those pills are laced with fentanyl.

MORE: Chandler girl scout earns big award for helping non-profit that helps those impacted by addiction

"Biggest thing to notice is behavior lapse and are they asking for a lot of money, spending a lot of money, are they late, not coming home, more defiant, aggressive," Archer said.

For Archer, helping these people deal with their battles has helped him to heal.

"If I’m able to change one life, that’s all that really matters and I love working in the behavioral health, substance abuse industry. It’s what I will do for the rest of my life."

